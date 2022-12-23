Housewife claims trial in Kuching to two CBT charges involving RM59,000

KUCHING (Dec 23): A housewife claimed trail in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM59,000 in April and May this year.

Siau Boon Tze, 53, pleaded not guilty after both charges framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code were read to her.

According to the charge sheet, Siau — a former accounting executive in an engineering firm — allegedly committed the act involving RM5,500 on April 25 and RM53,500 on May 30.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman allowed court bail of RM5,000 with one local surety for both charges, and set Feb 1, 2023 for case management.

The accused was represented by counsel Louis Jarau, while DPP Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff prosecuted the case.