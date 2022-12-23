It’s fake news, cops say of video purporting to be mud flood at Bukit Begunan

KUCHING (Dec 22): The police have refuted a one-minute video being circulated on social media claiming to be a mud flood at Bukit Begunan.

Acting Sri Aman police chief ASP Mass Nur Haslinda Abdullah confirmed that the video showing cars driving through the mud flood was actually recorded in Terengganu.

She said police personnel had been mobilised to Bukit Begunan to verify the situation.

“The video was taken in Semenanjung Malaysia,” she stressed when contacted today.

According to Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia, the incident actually took place at the KM393.4 Bukit Besi-Ajil route due to soil erosion.

A check on Facebook found that the video was actually uploaded by user Muhamad Rizal Johari on Dec 18.