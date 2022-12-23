Japan’s Sumimoto Corporation exploring green investments in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sumitomo Corporation is exploring investment opportunities in Sarawak by leveraging on green hydropower to produce green fuel and in turn manufacture green products, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier revealed this in a statement following his meeting with Sumitomo Corporation on the third day of his official visit to Tokyo, Japan.

“Such investments are welcomed as they are in line with our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy.

“The government will facilitate the investments,” he said.

Awang Tengah, is Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) and Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development.

The statement said Sumitomo Corporation has a presence in Sarawak through involvement in other projects and is familiar with the comparative advantages that Sarawak has to offer.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has said Sarawak will continue with its green economy approach as part of the state’s contribution to help reduce global warming due to climate change.