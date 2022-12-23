Lubok Antu to experience water supply interruption due to pipe connection works

KUCHING (Dec 23): Lubok Antu District will experience a water supply interruption on Dec 28 due to scheduled pipe connection works.

The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said in a notice that the interruption will occur from 8pm until the works are completed.

“Areas affected are the entire area of Skrang and its surroundings,” said the department.

The interruption of water supply and low water pressure that will occur is to give way to project contractors to connect 160mm high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes near the Skrang clinic.

Consumers are advised to keep an adequate supply of water for daily use throughout the supply interruption period.

JBALB said it regrets any inconvenience caused.

For any complaints, enquiries, or information related to the works, contact JBALB Sri Aman on 083-323240 during office hours or the JBALB call centre on 082-262211.