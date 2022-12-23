Oceancare holds prayer ceremony for project delivery on transportation, installation jobs

MIRI (Dec 23): Oceancare Corporation Sdn Bhd (Oceancare) recently held a prayer ceremony to bless the project delivery on transportation and installation jobs of a major package for a field development offshore facility here.

Oceancare chief executive officer Abang Adenan Abang Tudin said the jobs are targeted to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.

“Thus far, Oceancare has achieved zero Lost Time Injury (LTI) with accumulation of 5.6 million safe man-hours along these five years,” said Abang Adenan during the prayer ceremony.

He added that during this time, the Oceancare family with hundreds of employees has contributed to the company’s success today.

The well-established Sarawak-based oil and gas services provider was awarded the package in collaboration with international partner Swiss-based Allseas Group SA (Allseas) on April 29, 2022.

Abang Adenan said this project specialises in four core activities namely, offshore pipeline installation, heavy lifting, deep-ocean polymetallic nodule collection, and river waste collection.

The project package involves a team of 750 specialised Malaysians and expatriates for transportation and installation activities.

“The success of this project will be a history of recognition for Oceancare achieving a new milestone through this strategic collaboration,” he said.

This strategic collaboration has thus benefitted both companies for being innovative and given a platform to explore opportunities in the oil and gas sector.