Pertama Ferroalloys inks MoU with STIDC for bamboo plantation, community programmes

KUCHING (Dec 23): Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a bamboo plantation in the state and for community programmes.

A press statement said this is in support of the Sarawak government’s efforts towards a green economy and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

With the MoU, STIDC and Pertama Ferroalloys intend to establish a technical team to look into establishing a bamboo plantation for the production of green bamboo for charcoal; establishing collaboration with the community for bamboo contract farming and processing; producing bamboo-based handicrafts products; and providing skills training to enhance the local community in the production of bamboo products.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan witnessed the MoU signing between Asia Mineral Limited associate director and AML Japan president Daijiro Murai and STIDC general manager Datu Hashim Bojet on the third day of his official visit to Japan.

AML Japan is a major shareholder of Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd.

Awang Tengah, who is Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) and Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, also met with Yuki Nakamura, director and general manager of Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd.

The Deputy Premier thanked AML for investing in Pertama Ferroalloys in Samalaju Industrial Park and commended its new expansion, which will incorporate more green resources into the manufacturing process.

He added his hope for both parties in the MoU to be able to have fruitful collaborations.