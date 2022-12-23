PKR S’wak looks forward to broader cooperation among political divides

MIRI (Dec 23): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is looking forward to a new form of cooperation among different political parties in the unity government, said PKR Sarawak chairman Roland Engan in his Christmas message.

“For this coming Christmas season and as we usher into the New Year, let us count our blessings and explore new norm of cooperation among political parties with different philosophies, agendas and missions,” he said.

Roland, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak deputy chairman, said all Sarawakians ought to have the inclusivity culture and act of sharing embedded in their hearts and minds, in making sure that everyone would feel welcomed at all thanksgiving and celebration events.

This, he said, is necessary to ensure peace and harmony and that the state’s prosperity is ought to be shared by all Sarawakians, regardless of race, religion or political belief.

In wishing everyone a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year, he said this is the best time to be with families and communities and at the same time, advised those who would be returning to their hometowns to keep safe when they are on the road.