Premier: Integrated infrastructure development at Kpg Sg Bedaun to prevent flood

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg wants the infrastructure development at Kampung Sungai Bedaun to be integrated so that the flow of water and the drainage system will be more organised and not cause flooding in low-lying areas.

He said this is being implemented by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak, together with the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) who is developing the area.

“Extended families from Darul Hana will be housed here. That means the infrastructure must be developed and integrated with the existing villages here. This will prevent problems from occurring in the future.

“Our state government will spend on the drainage and water channel because it will not be a big expense in the long term. If we complete it now then in the long term there will be no problem for us to develop the areas in Kuching according to our master plan,” he told reporters during his visit to the flood relief centre in Kampung Sungai Bedaun today.

He was accompanied by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Deputy Premier and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

On the current flood situation, Abang Johari said that throughout Sarawak, six flood relief centres have been opened, with two in Bau, one in Kuching, two in Samarahan, and one in Sebuyau.

“Our government, via the SDMC, is ready to face the possibility of floods that will happen in Sarawak. Usually we receive heavy rain in January, February and the end of December.

“We ask the people to be careful, especially those who live near the river. If the authorities order them to evacuate, we advise them to follow the authorities’ instructions for the sake of their safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said there will be food aid and monetary assistance of RM1,000 per family for those who have been evacuated to the flood relief centres.

“For those who did not move to any centre but may need assistance, the resident or district officer in charge will evaluate whether they are being affected by the floods.

“If they are, then we will provide the assistance also,” he said.

Nancy said the food aid and daily necessities are provided through the Social Welfare Department.

“In addition, the government will also survey the damages caused by floods. We will evaluate the situation, and depending on the situation we will try to help in terms of welfare.

“The federal and state governments are working together to help the victims,” she said.

According to Civil Defence Force (APM) statistics prepared at 2pm this afternoon, there were 18 households being placed at the flood relief centre in Kampung Sungai Bedaun involving a total of 91 individuals.

These include 32 children, seven babies and one disabled person.