Residents of low-lying areas in Sarikei urged to be wary this wet season

SARIKEI (Dec 23): Residents of low-lying areas and hill slopes here have been advised to be prepared for any eventuality during the current wet season.

Though no report of untoward incidents has been received so far, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) here is reminding the people to always be prepared to face any eventuality such as floods and landslides.

According to Sarikei Bomba chief Mahmudin Narudin, despite experiencing heavy downpours the past few weeks, the situation here was still normal.

“Water levels Rajang River is still at the normal level, and following heavy downpour today, our monitoring team patrolling areas in the town’s outskirt such as Bayong, Ulu Sarikei, Sare and Jalan Kim San and Sungai Rusa were under water, but generally, the situation is normal,” he said.

According to the weather forecast released by the Malaysian Meteorology Department, Sarikei, Tanjung Manis and Daro were expected to experience continuous rain till today.