Sabah records 29 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 23): Sabah recorded 29 new cases of Covid-19 infection today, an increase of seven cases from yesterday.

According to state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjung, this increase was due to a marginal increase in the positivity rate from 2.72 per cent yesterday to 2.98 per cent today.

Masidi added that the number of test samples of 974 submitted today is also slightly higher compared to the previous 808 sent in yesterday.

Tawau has overtaken Kota Kinabalu for the top rank on the state’s list of infections with seven cases. Kota Kinabalu recorded five cases and Tuaran four cases.

Overall, 10 districts recorded new cases while another 17 districts did not record any new infections during the past 24 hours.

Of the 29 reported cases, 28 of them were in Category 1 and Category 2 with the remaining one case in Category 3.