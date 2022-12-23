Sarawak JPJ doesn’t give discount to offenders, says director

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) doesn’t give 50 per cent discount for compounds and summonses to traffic offenders like the police do.

Its director, Norizan Jili, said summonses for traffic offenders still required them to go to the Magistrates’ Court to hear their cases, and would be fined accordingly.

Road offenders who have been given compounds have to pay the compound at the Sarawak JPJ counters at Mile 12, here.

“Those who have received summonses still have to go to court to get the cases heard and will be fined accordingly.

“We are not like the police where at certain times of the year they would give discounts to the road offenders,” he said when met after inspecting buses departing Kuching Sentral to their respective destinations in conjunction with Christmas celebration yesterday.