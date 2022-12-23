Sarawak police to conduct Op Lancar to ease traffic flow in 25 locations

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sarawak police will conduct Op Lancar in connection with Christmas and New Year celebrations to ease traffic flow in 25 locations throughout the state.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said in a statement today the operation will run from tomorrow (Dec 24) until Jan 2.

“This operation will involve around 405 police and traffic personnel, who will be stationed along roads that are prone to traffic jams and accidents,” he said.

Mohd Azman said easing the flow of traffic and having police personnel present should also encourage road users to drive more carefully.

“We are urging the people to give their full cooperation by planning their route and be more responsible on road safety,” he added.

Mohd Azman advised road users to plan their routes early to avoid being late and getting stuck in a traffic jam.

He said road users must also obey the instructions of enforcement personnel, who will be directing traffic on the road.

Vehicle owners should also ensure their vehicles are in good condition before starting their journey, he advised.

“For those who will be driving long distances, make sure you have a second driver and plan your routes properly. Drivers who feel lethargic or sleepy are also advised to take at least a 15-minute break before continuing the journey.” said Mohd Azman.

He also called on drivers to be considerate to other road users and avoid tailgating.

“Also do not drive too slow on the right lane while also observing the speed limit,” he added.