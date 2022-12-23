School, two longhouses in Niah inundated by flood waters

MIRI (Dec 23): A primary school and two longhouses in Saeh, Niah were under two to three feet of flood waters today.

Civil Defense Force (APM) Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri, in a statement said the affected areas were SK Rumah Mentali, Rumah Ayai Sawing and Rumah Nelson Ningkan Kumbang.

“Continuous rain from 7am to 6pm Thursday caused the water level in the Saeh River to rise and overflow its banks, causing low-lying areas to be flooded.”

Mirwan, however, said the road in Saeh was still passable to all vehicles while the primary school was closed due to the school holidays.

“The situation is still under control,” he said.

He also reminded residents to be wary of the situation around them and prepare to be evacuated to higher grounds when directed to do so.