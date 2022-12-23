Shamsul Iskandar appointed as PM’s senior political secretary

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): Former PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin has been appointed as Senior Political Secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said the taking of the oath of office and secrecy was held in Putrajaya today, which was also attended by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Also taking their oath of office as political secretaries were former Alor Setar Member of Parliament Chan Ming Kai and Ahmad Farhan Fauzi.

“May they be able to perform the duties entrusted to them well and with utmost humility,” Anwar said.

In the 15th General Election last month, Shamsul Iskandar contested in Bagan Datuk, but lost to the incumbent Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, while Chan was the MP to Alor Setar from 2018 to 2022. — Bernama