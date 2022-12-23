Storm destroys Kg Tg Aru Baru water village houses, 273 evacuated

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 23): Heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday (Dec 22) evening destroyed two water village houses at Kampung Tanjung Aru Baru here.

Kota Kinabalu acting police chief Supt Kalsom Idris said seven other houses were also badly affected flood waters entered the homes just after 5pm.

“A couple of bridges linking to the water village were either destroyed or not safe to be used by villagers,” she said during an inspection of the village.

Kalsom said 273 people from 32 families have been instructed to vacate their homes for their own safety.

“The affected families are either taking temporary shelter at the Tanjung Aru Baru community hall or with either friends or other family members,” she said.

She added that no untoward incident was reported.

Meanwhile, three water village houses at Kampung Salimpodon Laut Pitas in Kota Marudu, and a wooden house at Kampung Sri Aman in Kudat were also destroyed due to heavy rain and strong winds yesterday.

A spokesperson from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said all affected families managed to be evacuated and are currently taking shelter at their respective community centres.

The authorities will continue to monitor the situation and remind villagers to move to higher and safer ground if weather conditions continue to worsen.