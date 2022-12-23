Sustaining agriculture, food sufficiency must top govt’s priority, says Bintulu prof

BINTULU (Dec 23): Sustaining agriculture and supporting the country’s aspirations for food sufficiency is among the areas that must be given priority by the new government.

In stating this, Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Sarawak Campus (UPMKB) director Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini said universities such as UPMKB have a role to play in ensuring the sustainability of agriculture through Research and Development (R&D).

“R&D funds for agricultural sustainability should be intensified and developed so that experts in universities can support the initiative on the basis of the national agricultural policy.

“This matter can to some extent contribute to and drive the development of the country’s long-term plan to ensure food sufficiency in the future,” he said.

When asked to comment on the appointment of Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin as new Higher Education Minister, Shahrul said the appointment was not something new in the world of academia.

“He used to lead KPT (Ministry of Higher Education) in the years 2008-2013 and many efforts and positive changes were implemented.

“I believe he will make a ‘come back’ and place Malaysian higher education at a level that will make Malaysians proud.

“We also hope that through his leadership, it will further increase the opportunities for the children of Sarawak to continue their studies to a higher level,” he said.

Shahrul also hoped KPT will intensify efforts to adapt to the learning and teaching in the form of a new curriculum and be more compatible during the post-pandemic period.

He said higher education needs to be more inclusive by empowering the disabled in education to be in line with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development policies.

At the same time, he said efforts also must be intensified to promote entrepreneurship programmes at higher learning institutions.

“So that our role can be enhanced by preparing prospective graduates to be more holistic and competitive in the mainstream,” he said.