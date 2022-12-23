S’wak offering global investors carbon capture, storage opportunities

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sarawak has the potential to provide carbon capture and storage (CCS) investment opportunities to global investors, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said CCS projects are important in the decarbonisation efforts being undertaken by governments all over the world.

The Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) and Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development revealed Japan Exploration Corporation Ltd (Japex) is among those exploring CCS projects in Sarawak.

“(I hope) that the company can also work together with Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) in the project,” he said when meeting with Japex senior management yesterday during his official visit to Tokyo, Japan.

Among those in Awang Tengah’s entourage are Deputy Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Mintred Sarawak advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi, Land and Survey Department Sarawak director Datu Abdullah Julaihi, Mintred acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron, Mintred special functions officer Datu Liaw Soon Eng, Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni, Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation general manager Datu Hashim Bojet, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad senior vice president (corporate strategy) Abang Arabi Abang Narudin, and Recoda director of investment Lester Matthew.

In May, Sarawak became the first in Malaysia to have legislation regulating carbon storage and the reduction of carbon emissions with amendments to the state Land Code.