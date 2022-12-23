Uggah: All agencies ready to assist Sarawak flood victims

KUCHING (Dec 23): The Resident and District Officers whose area has been affected by the flash floods have been instructed to activate their operation room immediately, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said this is to enable them to coordinate the ground operation together with all of the relevant agencies efficiently.

“The State Operation Room has also been activated and the secretariat is the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit or UKPS,” he told a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said a meeting was held earlier today to update the committee on the flash floods situation from all participating agencies.

“This meeting is also for us to obtain the feedback from the ground and to gauge our readiness to face any eventualities,” he said.

As at 12pm, flood relief centres had been set up at the Kampung Bedaun hall, Kota Samarahan Civic Centre and the village halls in Kampung Opar and Kampung Jugan in Bau. All of the four centres are currently providing shelter to a total of 180 victims from 43 families.

“All of them have received support and assistance. The committee are doing well in terms of their preparedness to provide assistance to the victims,” said Uggah.

He added that the health condition of the flood victims, particularly the elderly at the flood relief centres, should be closely monitored to ensure they receive the necessary medical treatment.

This, he said, would include sending them for hemodialysis treatment and to make sure face masks are provided if deemed necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Due to the expected continuous heavy rainfall in Sarawak, we must be aware or alert on the weather conditions that can lead to flooding,” he added.

He also called upon the public to move to a flood relief centre as and when directed by the authorities and called upon parents to monitor their children and to make sure that they do not play in the flood waters.

“Avoid for the time being to go for a picnic or to places which are flood or landslide prone areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, the agencies involved in this year’s Op Banjir are the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) with 1,126 personnel, Malaysian Armed Forces (888); People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela) (868); Civil Defence Force (APM) (1,011); Sarawak Welfare Department (423), the Royal Malaysia Police (1,245) and other agencies (538).

All of these agencies involved were also represented in the meeting chaired by Uggah this morning.