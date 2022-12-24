Always be alert, observe speed limit, Lee reminds motorists

MIRI (Dec 24): Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin reminds all motorists, especially those who are travelling long distances, to always be alert and observe the speed limit in view of the current bad weather and slippery road condition.

He also advises all drivers to have their vehicles checked prior to any long journey.

“This is the time when people are getting ready to travel back to their hometowns for the festive celebration.

“The current bad weather makes the journey even riskier; thus, it is important to observe the speed limit,” the minister told The Borneo Post when met yesterday after paying last respects to the four victims of an accident that occurred at a section of the Pan Borneo Highway in Suai near here on Wednesday.

Four people were killed and five were injured in the incident, which involved two vehicles.