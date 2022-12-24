As weather conditions improve, Bau flood victims return home

KUCHING (Dec 24): Flood relief centres in Bau at the Kampung Opar and Kampung Jugan halls closed at 8am today as weather conditions improved.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) said nine flood victims from two families in Kampung Opar and 39 victims from 15 families in Kampung Jugan were allowed to return home.

As of 12 noon, the number of flood victims in Sarawak stood at 1,207 individuals from 305 families in 18 flood relief centres in Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, and Betong.

In Serian, the latest flood relief centre opened at 10.30pm yesterday at Kampung Lintang Baru hall in Serian to provide shelter to 48 victims from 15 families.

Currently the most populated flood relief centre remains at SK Beradek, Padawan, which is housing 342 victims from 82 families.

In Kuching, the other flood relief centres are at the Kampung Bedaun hall (86 victims from 17 families), Dewan Kamarudin at Kampung Segedup Lot (seven victims from three families), SJK Chung Hua Sejijak (10 victims from one family), and Kampung Opar hall (nine victims from two families).

In Samarahan, the flood relief centres are at Kota Samarahan Civic Centre (77 victims from 19 families), SK Kampung Baru (96 victims from 23 families), Dewan Kampung Melayu (six victims from two families), SK Endap (10 victims from two families), Lubok Buntin community hall (28 victims from seven families), Masjid Kampung Seruyuk (163 victims from 43 families), and SMK Simunjan No. 1 (33 victims from 12 families).

In Serian, the flood relief centres are at Kampung Rimba Padi multipurpose hall (75 victims from 24 families), Kampung Betong Kanowit hall (25 victims from six families), Kampung Kerumboi hall (17 victims from four families), and Kampung Koran Mawang hall (57 victims from seven families).

There are currently two flood relief centres in Betong at SMK Kalaka hall in Roban (112 victims from 32 families), and Dewan Millennia, Debak (15 victims from six families).