Batang Kali landslide: Nadma reveals identities of 30 bodies recovered

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 24): All the 30 bodies recovered from the landslide location at the Father’s Organic Farm camping site in Gohtong Jaya, near here, have been identified as of 5pm yesterday.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), their identities were obtained through four methods, namely DNA matching, finger printing test, dental records, and identification by the next of kin, including through personal belongings as well as unique marks on the victim’s body.

The post-mortem on all the bodies had also been carried out, and they were handed over to the kin by the Sungai Buloh Hospital Forensics Department.

“Any latest information concerning the victims will be updated from time to time after being verified by the agencies responsible,” it said in a statement last night.

A total of 61 people survived the landslide tragedy, which occurred at 2.42am on Friday last week, while one is still unaccounted for.

The following are the identities of the 30 victims who perished in the incident:

Eng Huai Yi (12, female)

Eng Choon Wen (43, male)

Ka Kok Bun (43, male)

Ka Sin Ya Vanya (6, female)

Fong Choy Kee (43, female)

Daniel Khor Yen (5, male)

Chin Su King (36, female)

Lai Chee Sam (33, male)

Lai See Tin (33, female)

Jonas Lai Ze Kai (2, male)

Giselle Lai Yu Xi (6, female)

Tong Kai En (9, male)

Lai Lee Koon (44, female)

Wong Kim Yap (34, male)

Wong Zi Hang (1, male)

Gain Choo Yin (35, female)

Wong Hao Yee (6, female)

Tai Jing Kay (7, male)

Tai Jing Rou (4, female)

Yu Siew Pay (34, female)

Tai Chang Lin (35, male)

Lim Wei Xin (36, female)

Hong Mei Jing (38, female)

Nurul Azwani Kamaruzaman (31, female)

Lai Lee Yin (37, female)

Zech Loh Qi Yi (7, male)

Ng Yee Tong (11, female)

Lam Sook Man (37, female)

Liu Pei Si (44, female)

Ng Chay Diok (67, male) — Bernama