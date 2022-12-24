Fadillah: PM to announce MA63 matters following Cabinet discussion on Jan 4

KUCHING (Dec 24): Several matters relating to the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) will be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following a Cabinet meeting on Jan 4, Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said today.

Fadillah, who chairs the MA63 Development Committee, said the announcement will be made after matters involving legislation and amendments are finalised by the Cabinet.

“On January 4, we will discuss in the Cabinet, I have called the Technical Committee under YB Amizan, Minister of Special Tasks and Parliamentary Affairs.

“We have seen what was planned in the previous government, especially what was agreed upon. There are three matters, one that has been completed through the devolution of power, another matter that has been discussed, and a basic decision has been made, and another matter is in discussion but has not yet been decided. Another matter outside the scope of MA63 but requested by Sabah and Sarawak,” he told reporters after attending an event here today.

“So this matter we have already identified and what we want to do within a month is to get the final decision from the Cabinet regarding matters that have been agreed in principle during the last MA63 Council chaired by (former prime minister Datuk Seri) Ismail Sabri (Yaakob).”

Fadillah said among other matters that are expected to be announced would be the devolution of powers to technical agencies in Sabah and Sarawak such as the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

However, he said the power for Sarawak to regulate federal-funded infrastructure projects would only involve a certain degree of jurisdiction due to technical issues.

