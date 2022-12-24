In Christmas message, PBDS calls on all to close ranks for better Malaysia

KUCHING (Dec 24): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS) has called on all Malaysians to close ranks and unite for the prosperity of the country.

In a Christmas message today, PBDS president Bobby William said the party hopes every Malaysian will come together and move forward with the new unity government for a better and more harmonious country.

According to him, prior to the change of government, many Malaysians were concerned and anxious about the state of the country.

“Malaysia seemed to be heading towards economic and racial crises.

“Before this, it sometimes seemed that the challenges were just too big to deal with, and that those with the most power were doing the least to help, more often than not harping on religious and racial issues, which further drove Malaysians towards irreconcilable divisiveness,” he claimed.

Bobby opined the country still has leaders who are really committed to make Malaysia harmonious and liveable for all regardless of race or religion.

He cited Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders such as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu as among the good men giving their time to ensure Malaysians who are marginalised, excluded, and voiceless are no longer economic victims.

“To many, if not all Christians, festive seasons like Christmas have always been about bringing a bit of light to the darkest time of the year, spending time with one another, sharing, and giving.

“When we do that, we also discover our power to cooperate to make Malaysia a better place, to light a much-needed fire of hope in the New Year,” he added.