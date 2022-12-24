Local writers encouraged to document Sarawak’s heritage

KUCHING (Dec 24): Local writers are encouraged to write or document the heritages in Sarawak.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said his ministry had always been supportive of any effort to document the tangible and intangible heritages found in Sarawak.

“For those writers out there, whether you are good or not good, please do write.

“We do need all these works for our future generation, so at least they would know how certain areas were developed.

“For example, some of the areas in Kuching have a very deep history, which should be written or documented in books,” he said at the launch of the book titled ‘PADUNGAN: History & Humanity in a Heritage precinct of Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia’.

Abdul Karim said his ministry had targeted to document at least 50 tangible and intangible heritage of Sarawak under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS).

He pointed out that it was important to document the state’s heritages for three main reasons.

“First, it is for Sarawakians to know and appreciate their own history, culture, tradition and identity.

“Number two, it’s so that we can identify the endangered heritage, be it in art, craft, skills, trades, etc.

“And number three, by documenting our heritage we can create more engaging experience for tourists,” he said.

Now that a Padungan heritage had been documented, he added, the heritage in other places should be researched and written.

He noted that Padungan area refers to not just Jalan Padungan, but also adjacent areas including Jalan Buklt Mata, Ban Hock, Abell, Petanak, Blacksmith and Kampong Lumba Kuda.

“I believe other popular areas in Kuching that have heritages should be documented as well,” he said.

Permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Hii Chang Kee, and the book’s author James S L Yong were also present at the launching.