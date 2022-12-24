Ministry proposes council for entrepreneurs, traders

PENAMPANG (Dec 24): The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Kuskop) has proposed the establishment of a council for the development of entrepreneurs, cooperatives, hawkers, and petty traders in every district nationwide, starting next year.

Its Minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick, said that the council, which will be chaired by the respective district officers, is expected to be able to manage development and resolve issues involving entrepreneurs, cooperatives, hawkers, and petty traders at the grassroots level more effectively.

He said that previously there was a council for the development of entrepreneurs and cooperatives at the parliamentary level, but the council needs to be empowered, and the council at the district level is proposed to be the best step to empower entrepreneurs, cooperatives, hawkers, and petty traders.

“This council is not only able to solve licensing matters, but also other matters involving infrastructure facilities in the district. However, in terms of funding, if the council cannot fulfil it will then inform the ministry.

“I can see what this council can do to help solve the problems of our entrepreneurs, cooperatives, hawkers, and petty traders at the district level, and myself at the federal level, to solve the problems faced. We will also give an administrative grant to this council,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he officiated the Penampang Parliamentary Entrepreneurs and Cooperatives Community Integration programme here, which was also attended by his deputy Senator, Saraswathy Kandasami and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

At the event, 42 entrepreneurs and cooperatives received funding through the KUSKOP agencies such as Tekun Nasional, Bank Rakyat, SME Corporation Malaysia, Perbadanan Nasional Berhad, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, UDA Holdings Berhad and the Malaysian Cooperative Commission, involving more than RM5.27 million. — Bernama