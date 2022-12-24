National Unity Ministry mulls launching ‘Unity Week’ in Sarawak in May

KUCHING (Dec 24): The Ministry of National Unity is planning to launch ‘Unity Week’ in May next year, said Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

According to him, the plan is to do it in Sarawak.

“We are still making plans – probably before Gawai; most likely in May next year,” he said after making an official visit to the National Unity and National Integration Department Sarawak at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here yesterday.

He also said the ‘Unity Week’ programme would have its own hashtag, #iniMalaysiakita.

“We will fill this programme with various activities.

“This is part of our efforts to instil the spirit of patriotism in our people,” he added.

Moreover, Ago said his ministry would continue its focus on strengthening and ensuring the sustainability of national unity.

“My visit to the state’s department is to see for myself the situation, in terms of the department’s strength and power,” he said.