Natural disasters force 1,193 into relief centres across Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 24): Unceasing rain across the state has forced 1,193 individuals from 301 families to seek shelter in 19 relief centres here, in Serian, Betong, and Samarahan as of 7am today.

In Kampung Koran Mawang, Serian, a relief centre opened at 5pm yesterday for seven families whose homes were affected by soil erosion.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said in a statement the victims consisted of 51 adults and six children.

APM said the families were ordered to move after it was discovered that the ground surrounding seven of the houses in the village was unstable following soil erosion.

Currently the most populated flood relief centre is at SK Beradek, Padawan, which is housing 342 victims from 82 families.

In Kuching, the other flood relief centres are at the Kampung Bedaun hall (91 victims from 17 families), Dewan Kamarudin at Kampung Segedup Lot (seven victims from three families), SJK Chung Hua Sejijak (10 victims from one family), Kampung Opar hall (nine victims from two families), and Kampung Jugan hall (39 victims from 15 families).

In Samarahan, the flood relief centres are at Kota Samarahan Civic Centre (77 victims from 19 families), SK Kampung Baru (96 victims from 23 families), Dewan Kampung Melayu (six victims from two families), SK Endap (10 victims from two families), Lubok Buntin community hall (28 victims from seven families), Masjid Kampung Seruyuk (163 victims from 43 families), and SMK Simunjan No. 1 (33 victims from 12 families).

In Serian, the flood relief centres are at Kampung Rimba Padi multipurpose hall (56 victims from 18 families), Kampung Betong Kanowit hall (56 victims from 18 families), and Kampung Kerumboi hall (17 victims from four families).

There are currently two flood relief centres in Betong at SMK Kalaka hall in Roban (112 victims from 32 families), and Dewan Millennia, Debak (15 victims from six families).