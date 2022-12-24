Neighbour’s quick actions save empty house in Miri from burning down

MIRI (Dec 24): The quick actions of a neighbour helped save an unoccupied house in the Jalan Dato Permaisuri area here from burning down last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a distress call came in around 8.34pm.

Firefighters led by senior fire officer Nasir Razali from Lopeng fire station went to the site located 12km away.

“Upon arriving at the location, it was found that the fire broke out in the living room of an empty single-storey terraced house and it was put out by the neighbour immediately before firefighters arrived,” he said in a statement today.

It is understood that the house has been unoccupied since the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the homeowner has not returned.

A check found that around 30 per cent of the house was damaged in the fire.

Firefighters wrapped up the operation around 9.10pm.