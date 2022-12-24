Number of flood victims rises in Borneo states, Perak

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 24): The number of flood victims at relief centres in Sarawak, Sabah and Perak rose this morning, but there is no change in Johor, and a drop in Kelantan and Terengganu.

In Sarawak, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat informed that the number of evacuees increased to 1,136 people from 294 families from 363 victims from 93 families last night.

Eighteen relief centres had been opened as of this morning, up from seven last night, involving the districts of Kuching, Bau, Sebuyau, Samarahan, Betong, Serian, Gedong, and Simunjan.

One centre, namely at Dewan Kampung Koran Mawang, Serian was opened to house 57 people from seven families who were the victims of a landslide.

In Sabah, the number of evacuees at Dewan Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Chung Hwa, Kota Belud rose to 78 victims from 23 families compared to 68 victims from 21 families last night.

Meanwhile, following the high tide phenomena, evacuation of residents especially those living in stilt houses continued this morning, with the number increased to 573 victims from 137 families this morning compared to 276 from 61 families last night.

A total of 528 victims from 123 families were transferred to six relief centres in Pitas while 45 victims from 14 families were taken to a centre in Kota Kinabalu.

In Perak, the JPBN Secretariat informed that the number of flood victims has increased slightly to 69 victims from 17 families as of 8am today compared to 65 victims from 16 families last night and all are at two relief centres in Hilir Perak and Bagan Datuk.

In Terengganu, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of people taking shelter in 112 relief centres in eight districts namely in Kuala Terengganu, Kemaman, Besut, Dungun, Marang, Hulu Terengganu, Setiu and Kuala Nerus, has decreased to 15,243 victims compared to 20,552 victims last night.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims in 48 relief centres in Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Tumpat and Bachok dropped to 17,298 from 17,398 last night.

In Johor, the flood situation remained unchanged with 32 victims still at the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall, in Segamat as of 8am. — Bernama