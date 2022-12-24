Of flying foxes and braised bamboo shoots

THERE used to be a time, in the early 1980s, when flying foxes, wild pigeons and many other wild creatures had flown over our Sarawakian skies in abundance, and walked on jungle paths undisturbed – except for the few hobbyist hunters who had legally owned or had licences to use them.

It was a time when these animals and mammals were considered to be pests, especially during the fruiting season at the upcountry farms or concession areas allocated to tribal villages and others.

It was at least two decades before the infrastructure of paved roads and bridges had circumvented throughout the length and breadth of the state; and getting from one place to another (even for short distances) had entailed the usage of four-wheel drive vehicles over unpaved rugged countryside.

Today, we joke about how long it is taking the Pan Borneo Highway to be completed between Telok Melano at the most western tip of Sarawak to Serudong at the most eastern point on the Sabah-Kalimantan border.

Did you know that up till 1987, we still had to take either a ferry or a boat just to get from Kuching to Damai/Santubong, a distance of a mere 23km?

Also that where the Kelab Golf Sarawak’s fairway stands right now used to be a jungle where you could see monkeys and where civet cats had roamed freely up till the late 1980s?

A small group of friends and myself, we had, for a number of years starting from 1980 onwards, used to go for target practice shooting and some small prey hunting (never for wild boar or any protected species, mind you!) in many suburban farms and countryside, which have since been developed into housing estates, commercial buildings and even famous institutions.

Our favourite ‘hunting grounds’, especially during the annual fruiting season, were places like Matang, Siburan, Petra Jaya near Semariang, Pasir Pandak/Panjang, Lundu, Sematan, Kuching/Serian Road and Batu Kawa/Bau Road. We would usually receive news from friendly landowners, farmers and other hunting friends about where the wild pigeons or flying foxes were seen nightly in abundance.

Most of us would only be free to venture out after office hours, which suited the timing perfectly, as it would be between dusk and sunset that these wild creatures would emerge from their roost to go scout for food – ripe durians in season and other well scented tasty fruits would be their sole targets.

In those days, the ICI Eley shotgun cartridges were only sold by authorised agents in the main towns and they had cost just 80 cents each when we started in 1980.

By the time most of us had given up the hobby, it was going for RM2.80 and was very hard to come by. I have no idea how much they cost these days, but it has always been under very strict control by the authorities over both the sale of these ammo and the possession or carrying of shotguns.

As typical of hobbyists who would go fishing (which I believe is currently the most popular form of ‘hunting’ now that the real jungle wild-life hunting has virtually disappeared), we too have our favourite tales to tell, and stories of ‘great hunts’ and memorable nights.

Our small group of friends had numbered between five and 10; at various hunting trips, some would even travel from outside Kuching to join us and in total, we had gone hunting over a period of almost 10 years.

On several occasions, we had spent a weekend involving an overnight’s stay (usually Lundu or Sematan or further afield) but mostly, these hunting trips had started after 4pm in the afternoon and ending usually around midnight or so.

It would always be the culmination of a hunt to go for a feast with whatever we had managed to shoot down – and our usual favourite haunt was at Lintang Yuan, the ‘#8 Cook & Fry’ food stall at the Batu Lintang Open Air, then owned by a Teochew chef whom we had fondly called ‘Tua Pow’ (which in Hokkien meant he was a big talker/fibber).

His food and cooking were excellent, the prices most reasonable and he allowed us to bring our own Chivas/JW Black Label or VSOP or wine, without any corkage charge.

(Besides which, he had a very friendly captain working for him, as well as a very pretty daughter).

Of course, the best deal was that he (and his kitchen helpers) would willingly skin the flying foxes, dress them, and his chef would cook them in a great dish with Chinese herbs and spices – they were really tasty, although we had sometimes to tolerate and spit out the #4 shotgun pellets embedded into their flesh!

Even more delicious was the way he had prepared the wild ‘punai’ (giant pigeon), double-boiled in peppery spices and stuffed full of minced pork and herbs – these were special treats whenever we managed to shoot a couple.

These ‘punai’, being very fast flyers in the air, we had lost a few in the overgrown tall bushes after they were dropped due to their size and their unique feather colour camouflage. They were very difficult to locate among the jungle undergrowth.

My favourite hunting story has to be the time of the great durian fruiting of 1984 at Pasir Pandak – a small splendid beachfront community of Hakka farmers located near a Malay ‘kampong’ (village). The durians from this ‘kampung’, up till today, is considered Sarawak’s best, beating even the Musang King variety.

A small community of three farmers owned about five or six heritage trees – really old and extremely tall, and all sited on rugged hilly ground on the slope of a rather steep hillock.

We had received word from them that their bumper crop was being threatened by droves of flying foxes ‘numbering in their thousands’ on nightly visits, and we were invited to go and shoot as many as we could.

I remember seven of us trooped off in three vehicles and between 6pm and 8pm, we had managed to shoot down exactly five gunny-sacks stuffed full of giant flying foxes – so many that we had lost count after reaching #10 for each one of us!

Our best shooter Ah Hee even managed to down two at one shot making it somewhat of a first-time-ever record that night.

To say that we had a feast that night at Lintang Yuan would be an understatement.

One other time was at nearby Siburan about 17 miles from Kuching. That was more of a pigeon run, not the ‘punai’ giant variety but the ordinary variety: certainly flying foxes were involved as well.

That time we had a very long way to walk as we had to really scout and recce for them, but managed to finish rather late, I recall it was after 10pm and all the shops were closed at the town bazaar, but a friend of our VIP visitor/hunter had very kindly opened his grocery shop’s doors and had offered us drinks and a warm meal.

Luckily for us, his shop also stocked Guinness stout and beers so we were able to quench our thirst!

The elderly wife of the owner had then quickly cooked us a pot of rice and opened a few cans of Yeo’s Chicken Curry and Great Wall Braised Bamboo shoots from China.

The seven of us were so famished that we were not aware that they came out straight off the cans – together with the steaming hot white rice, we had managed to finish off whatever was laid in front of us on the table in record time, and we had even asked for more!

I don’t think I’ve ever tasted such delicious Yeo’s curry since! Even today, every time I have Chinese soy sauce braised bamboo shoots with my plain porridge, I’d remember that great meal in that grocery shop that night in 1985 in Siburan!

We had shared such great memories during our many hunts together more than 35 years ago.

Today I look back fondly to the memories of those who have left us, to ‘Lao Yeo’ and to ‘Ah Hee’; and to my dear friends who are still my drinking mates; to Leng and Alan, Pat and Richard – those memories will last forever.

We have all managed to live such full and blessed lives, each and every one of us.

I’d like to wish you all, my dear readers and friends, a most blessed, peaceful and happy Christmas – and those not celebrating, happy holidays!