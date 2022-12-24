Pensioner loses over RM128,000 to Macau scammers

KUANTAN (Dec 24): A pensioner has lost RM128,037 after falling victim to a Macau Scam syndicate.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the woman in her 60s received a phone call from an individual claiming to be an officer at the Penang Court on Dec 14, saying that a court summons had been issued against the victim for failing to settle her Touch N Go arrears totalling RM11,800.

“The call was then connected to several individuals posing as policemen who told the victim that she also had a criminal record before asking her to transfer money to prevent her account from being frozen by the authorities,” he said in a statement today.

The victim then transferred her money amounting to RM128,037 in stages into an account provided by one of the suspects.

She only realised she was duped after making those transactions and lodged a report at the Temerloh district police headquarters yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama