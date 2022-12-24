Premier: GPS govt pledges to protect religious freedom, ban extremism

KUCHING (Dec 24): The Gabungan Parti (GPS) government will always preserve religious freedom and ensure no elements of religious extremism be allowed to affect the harmony and unity of Sarawak’s multiracial and multireligious communities, assured Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said Sarawakians are blessed because they are somewhat protected from the religious and racial conflicts that often occur in other places.

“Our immigration autonomy is able to prevent religious extremists from setting foot in Sarawak.

“However, Sarawak is not completely immune from the elements of extremism that come to Sarawak through cyber channels such as social media, which are usually for the political interests of certain parties.

“Our fortress from these elements is only our own wisdom to filter what is good from bad and fact from fiction,” he said in his Christmas message today.

Abang Johari said he believes Christmas is the time that Christians have been waiting for as the pinnacle of their faith.

He observed that what is very unique in Sarawak is that followers of other religions also share the joy of their Christians during this festive season.

“This is what Sarawak is famous for – its multiracial and multi-religious society but does not face any problem to unite in diversity.

“Only in Sarawak do we find Christian and Muslim families can live under one roof.

“In Sarawak, churches and mosques do not have any problems with their position next to each other and help each other like a family,” he said.

On behalf of his family, Abang Johari wished a happy Christmas to all the people of Sarawak who are celebrating the meaningful day to Christians.

He added his hope that this Christmas would bring blessings to Christian brothers and sisters and that they will enjoy the company of their family and friends.