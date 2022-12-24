Sarawak fire dept issues reminder on ABCs for safe holiday season

KUCHING (Dec 24): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has called on all celebrating Christmas and the long holiday to remember the 3Ls – Lupa, Lalai, Leka (forgetfulness, negligence, apathy), which could result in accidents.

Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman said the people should also prioritise the 3Ps – Pengawasan, Pencegahan, Perlindungan (precaution, prevention, protection).

“When we talk about these matters, I would also like to share the 3Cs – Choices, Chances, and Changes, which are factors determined by ourselves. We are the ones who will determine our safety, not others.

“That is why following that, the ABC elements – Act, Behaviour, and Condition – is us. We are the ones who create that atmosphere which could threaten our own lives, property, family, and our environment,” he said when sharing on safety for the holiday season.

He also reminded the people to be wise users of electrical appliances in order to prevent tragedies.

“When travelling to your hometown or village, make sure that advocacy and notifications from authorities regarding the possibility of floods, landslides, are given attention.

“Our sensitivity ensures our safety, and in facing this, Bomba and other relevant agencies want to be involved in looking after your safety.

“Ensure that when disaster happens, do not panic, help will come,” he said.

Khirudin added safety guidelines can be found at www.bomba.gov.my, or from Bomba’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“So that we can take preventive measures and avoid tragedy from happening to us, our family, community, and our environment.

“Be a smart user and resident, our safety is guaranteed by ourselves,” he added.