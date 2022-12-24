S’wak govt sponsors seven hearing implants worth RM620,000

KUCHING (Dec 24): Seven Sarawakian patients have received hearing implants between the year of 2021 to 2022, with the total budget of RM620,000 borne by the state government, revealed Minister for Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Five patients received the implants in 2021; one each from Sarikei, Mukah, Kuching, Serian and Miri- a total cost of RM 425,000.

In 2022, one patient in Kuching and one in Bintulu received theirs with a total cost of RM195,000.

“This is part of the medical assistance given out by our ministry to the applications submitted by Sarawak Hearing and Aural Rehabilitation Society (Sarawak Hear).

“From then on, a panel of medical assistance committee decides on the merits of each application,” she said.

She said this at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here this afternoon where she was present to witness the switching –on of the hearing implant for a recipient.

The patient, 27-year-old Adelyn Allen Alang was diagnosed with Type-2 Neurofibromatosis in 2020, which led to severe sensorineural hearing loss in both ears.

She had undergone the auditory brainstem implant surgery at SGH on Nov 15.

“Today, we get to witness one of the recipients (Adelyn) whose application was approved by our panel for the assistance amounting to RM85,000. It is not cheap, but if we follow the (normal procedures), her case will be referred to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and will be decided at the federal level. Whatever application from Sarawak will be placed in one basket with other applications and in the meantime, patients would have to wait,” she added.

Fatimah later on presented 20 three-seater link chairs and two computers (donated by 38 Yayasan Pencinta Amal) to the hospital.

The charity body also presented Christmas goodies to 130 children at the hospital ward.