Uggah calls on tertiary institutions to hold interfaith programmes

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 24): Tertiary institutions such as Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) have been called on to hold regular interfaith initiatives and programmes to promote stronger understanding and harmony.

In making the call, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Malaysians cannot and should not take existing racial and religious harmony and understanding for granted.

“This is very important for a plural society like Sarawak inhabited by about 30 different ethnic groups. We must always nurture such harmony and unity in our diversity. Let us continue to sow the seeds of goodwill and cohesiveness in our society.

“Unimas too is like a ‘mini Sarawak’. It is a melting pot of students coming from many different races and religions from throughout the nation. It is our hope that they will not only appreciate the differences but to set the differences as a unique unifying factor as Malaysians,” he said at the Unimas Tun Ahmad Zaidi (TAZ) College Christmas dinner on Friday.

He pointed out Sarawak has long been known as a bastion of inter-racial and inter-religious harmony.

“The establishment of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) in the Sarawak Premier’s office is a prime example. Unifor’s objective is to assist the physical development of all non-Muslim houses of worship.

“As had been announce, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has set aside a budget of RM100 million to the unit next year, to provide grants to churches, chapels, temples, and so forth.

“If you are going back to your ‘kampung’ or hometown, and your area needs funds to develop its church, chapel, or temple; please write to me, I will be pleased to assist you,” he said.

Uggah, who is also Second Minister for Finance and New Economy, said the state’s economy is on the road to recovery.

“The road ahead is long and arduous, but the beauty of it all is that our government has charted the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, for us to surge forward to achieve the vision of becoming a developed and high-income economy by 2030,” he said.

In the context of Capital and Talent Development, he said PCDS has incorporated human capital and talent development in its seven-point agenda.

“We anticipate to create 195,000 high paying jobs in order to generate total employment of 1.5 million by 2030.

“For next year too, we will have a state development plan budget of RM10.797 billion. Also, we are projecting Sarawak’s revenue to increase to RM11.035 billion, which sees it as the first time we reach that revenue for the state.

“We can expect a lot of good things to come our way. Sarawak will certainly be in the best position to ultimately achieve its high-income society agenda,” he added.