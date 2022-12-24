Uggah: RM100 mln grant for Unifor signifies state govt’s ongoing policy, legacy of inclusivity

KUCHING (Dec 24): The RM100 million allocation to the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) next year signifies the Sarawak government’s continuing policy and legacy of inclusivity, under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In stating this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said next year, Christians and all other non-Muslims in Sarawak could look forward to having plenty of hope and joy in growing their respective faiths.

“The freedom of religion in Sarawak is not only heard to be practised, but is generously assisted to grow and develop.

“So let racial and religious harmony and tolerance continue to be Sarawak’s very hallmark and be the very foundation for it to remain strong, united, harmonious, and progressive.

“Let us continue to give religious extremism and bigotry in all forms, a very wide berth,” he said in his Christmas 2022 message today.

Uggah said in his capacity as the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, he would be shirking his duty if he failed to remind all to never throw caution to the wind in celebrating whatever occasions of joy and merriment.

“Let us observe all the health practices in place. The relapse (in Covid-19 positive cases) in China is a lesson best learnt. Let us celebrate responsibly to avoid turning our celebrations into sorrow or mourning later on.

“Our Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) health and community medicine expert Prof Dr David Perera has regularly reminded those with comorbidities and those yet to have the booster shots to get protection. Let his advice not go to waste,” he said.

On the economic front, Uggah hailed Sarawak as being on the road to recovery with a lot of help and motivation from the most caring and concerned government.

“The road ahead is indeed a long and arduous one, but the beauty of it all is that our government has charted the Post Covid-19 Development Strategies (PCDS) 2030 for us to surge forward in full confidence.

“As I have reiterated many times, it would do us Sarawakians countless good if we know what it is all about. Basically, it is a workable development plan and timechart, and if we’re resolute enough in using our resources, assets, commitment, and in harnessing modern technologies, we would be a high income society by 2030 as planned.

“All its programmes and plans and implementation rightly deserve our full support and participation in order to succeed,” he said, adding that with Sarawak having a state budget of RM10.797 billion next year, Sarawakians could expect a lot of good things to come.

Uggah also reminded Christians that Christmas is “a time of renewal, of reaffirming faith in God and in becoming good followers and practitioners of Christianity”.

“This Christmas, let us again reaffirm our commitment to our harmony, tolerance and unity by visiting the open houses of our Christians brothers and sisters.

“Let us share in their joys and happiness like they appreciate and enjoy ours.

“Let us pray to our respective Gods for continued peace, harmony, well-being, and prosperity and to allow us all to do very well in either our health, studies, business, jobs, and whatever endeavours.

“Have a very Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year too,” he said.