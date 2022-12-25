DAP man calls on local councils to ensure all works truly comply with project specs

KUCHING (Dec 25): The local councils must ensure that all works by the appointed contractors would not only reach completion on schedule, but must also meet all the proper standards and specifications, said a Democratic Action Party (DAP) man.

Michael Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, highlighted this in light of public complaints about the poor road condition at Jalan Sungai Tapang.

According to Kong, there were potholes along the stretch near Trienekens’ headquarters here, despite the completion of repair works on it about two months ago.

“The said road was in a poor condition a while back. It is shocking that despite recent repair works, there are now potholes along that same stretch. At some parts of the road, there are even crocodile cracks.

“Such poor condition clearly means that the works undertaken by the previous contractor were not up to standards. It’s clear that the road base was not done properly, causing ponding of water underground that leads to the crocodile cracks,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

Kong said it was ‘deeply upsetting’ that in this day and age, there were still subpar roads that required constant repairs and resurfacing.

“I urge the local authorities to look into this matter with urgency, and to fix the said road.”

Kong also called upon the local authorities to fine-tune their road maintenance system.

He added that other than only awarding such projects out to contractors, the local authorities must also ensure that there would be a department tasked with monitoring the projects and ensuring that they would be implemented properly and up to the set standards.