Dr Sim extends Christmas, New Year greetings to all Sarawakians

KUCHING (Dec 25): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian extends his season’s greetings to all Sarawakians regardless of where they are on this Christmas Day.

The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president said this is a time to be jolly particularly after all the ups and downs in the concluded 15th General Election (GE15).

“It is that time of the year and the season’s of joy. And it is time to wind down especially after a very emotionally-charged GE15. Even though we can forgive, we must not forget.

“It is time for the family and friends and everyone to relax, recharge and rejuvenate for next year. I want to take this opportunity to wish every Sarawakian, no matter where you are, a Merry Christmas and Happy 2023,” he said in a pre-recorded video shared on his Facebook page yesterday.