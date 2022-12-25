Fire damages wood processing factory in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 25): A wood processing factory at Jalan Sibu-Durin was damaged in a fire last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified of the incident at 8.15pm and deployed firefighters from the Kanowit, Sungai Merah and Sibujaya fire stations to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and the fire was brought under control at 10.10pm before being fully extinguished moments later.

“The firefighters were assisted by the factory (workers) who used heavy machinery to move the fire load and in doing the overhaul works,” it added.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, the firefighters ended the operation at 3.48am this morning.