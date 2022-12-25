Govt sets up committee to monitor people’s cost of living, says Ahmad Zahid

SHAH ALAM (Dec 25): The government has set up a committee to oversee the implementation and monitoring of the people’s cost of living with the cooperation of related ministries to overcome the issue in a comprehensive manner, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the committee was established on the instruction of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who has made the issue a priority to help ease the people’s burden.

“Today marks one month since Prime Minister took office…during this short period of time, several new approaches have been taken by him and his administration. One of his priorities is the people’s cost of living issue,” he said at a meet-and-greet programme here yesterday.

He said various efforts and methods had been carried out by the government to tackle the issue of the rising prices of goods and shortage of food supplies.

Meanwhile, on the reappointment of Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub as Felcra chairman which was put on hold, Ahmad Zahid said the matter was decided following coordination with all statutory bodies, government-related companies and other companies under government ministries and agencies.

“The (appointment) date will be determined by the Prime Minister…this coordination will be made to all positions not just one position and will be announced simultaneously,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also called on all parties including political parties outside the government to move forward in helping to develop the country for the well-being of the people.

At the event, he announced the appointment of Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin president Ramesh Rao as his special officer in charge of matters related to the Indian community. – Bernama