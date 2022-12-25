Sunday, December 25
High tide: Over 100 stilt houses collapse in Sandakan

Residents search for equipment that can still be used after their homes collapsed due to high tides in Kampung Forest in Sandakan, December 25, 2022. – Bernama photo

SANDAKAN (Dec 25): Over 100 stilt houses collapsed while at least 500 more were threatened by the high tide phenomenon that hit Kampung Forest here last night.

In a statement today, Sandakan Civil Defence Force (APM) said 162 people, including 53 children from 29 families have been evacuated to a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Anib 2.

The number of victims is expected to increase as the registration process is still ongoing this morning.

Meanwhile, five bridges collapsed and about 20 houses were affected at Kampung Tinusa 2.

Sandakan APM operations officer Josua Kudong said the waves reached 2.8 metres since 11 pm yesterday. – Bernama

