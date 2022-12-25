Indonesian police uncover cannabis farms in North Sumatra

JAKARTA (Dec 25): Indonesian police uncovered cannabis farms spread across two areas in North Sumatra in a raid on Saturday with the arrests of five suspects, including the owner, local media reported.

A long-term narcotics investigation, led by Jakarta Metro Jaya Police with the help of Mandailing Natal Police, has resulted in the arrests.

The farms, one measuring eight hectares and another measuring three hectares, are located in sleepy Panyabungan Timur, Mandailing Natal District, according to Metro Jaya’s narcotics investigation.

Its director Mukti Juharsa said the four-month-old cannabis plants, which will be ready for harvest in the first quarter of next year, are estimated to produce 55 tonnes of wet cannabis in one harvest.

He disclosed that the farms were set on fire by the police and no arrests were made at the farms during the operation. – Bernama