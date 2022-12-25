Malaysians urged to keep less fortunate in their thoughts during Christmas celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 25): Malaysians are reminded to keep the less fortunate, including those who are faced with hardships, sorrow and loneliness, in their thoughts as they celebrate Christmas with family, friends and loved ones.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri also urged Malaysians to be kind to others in her Christmas and New Year message.

She said in the past week, Malaysians have mourned the many lives lost in the Batang Kali landslide, including young children.

“As a whole nation, we were truly shocked and saddened by the incident. My condolences to the families of the bereaved, she added.

Nancy said the country also witnessed floods hitting many states this week, especially in Kelantan and Terengganu, where tens of thousands of people were evacuated to relief centres.

“We pray that those affected will find the strength to face these difficult times,” she said.

Nancy also reminded those who have lost hope that it was only temporary and that the situation they face would pass.

“Remember that hope always comes in the darkest part before dawn,” she said.

Nancy, on behalf of her ministry, also wished a Merry Christmas and all Malaysians a Happy New Year to those celebrating.

“May the New Year bring us peace, joy and happiness,” she said.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu also took the opportunity to remind Malaysians to not forget the plight of flood victims during this festive celebration.

“Let us come together and provide assistance to help them,” he posted on Facebook yesterday.

He also urged Malaysians to use the long holidays to spend time and forge closer ties with their families, and thanked his ministry staff for sacrificing their holidays to assist flood victims in the East Coast.

Meanwhile, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming posted a video on Twitter reminding Malaysians to take care of themselves, especially when they travel.

“May we all continue to preserve and enjoy the harmony, understanding and love between one another. I would like to also wish Happy New Year 2023 to all my ministry staff.

“Let’s continue to strive to drive the ministry to become a high performance ministry that is people-friendly and filled with excellence,” he said.

Also, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh posted festive greetings on Facebook, “Merry Christmas everyone from me to you and everyone in your household!’

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke expressed his gratitude towards Malaysians who relentlessly kept working for the country regardless with the current festive season.

“I thank those who are working to keep the nation moving when most of us take a break, the police, agencies, truck drivers, railway workers, taxi and e-hailing drivers and riders.

“Thank you for making the sacrifice,” he said, while also reminded the Malaysians to extend their compassion and kindness to the less fortunate.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang meanwhile urged Malaysians to use the opportunity to spread the message of togetherness and understanding and celebrate the country’s diversity.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also conveyed their Christmas greetings to Malaysians. – Bernama