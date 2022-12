KUCHING (Dec 25): Continuous rain is expected to occur in Subis, Beluru, Miri, Marudi and Limbang until tomorrow (Dec 26), according to a Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) statement.

The statement, issued at noon today, said continuous rain is also expected to occur over the states of Sabah and Labuan federal territory until Wednesday (Dec 28).

The areas are Interior (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), West Coast, Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.