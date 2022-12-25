PBS to hold annual Christmas, New Year celebration today at Hakka Hall

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 25): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will hold its annual Christmas and New Year’s Open House today.

Event organising chairman Datuk Julita Majungki said the celebration will be held at Hakka Hall here from 10am to 1pm.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili are scheduled to attend the event.

“After two years of ‘rest’ due to the pandemic, this year we decided to hold this joyous celebration with the people.

“Apart from various cuisines, there will be carolling and performances to entertain our guests,” she said.

Majungki, who is also the party’s secretary general, welcomed the public to join in the celebration.