Premier: Special grant should be based on Putrajaya’s annual revenue from Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 25): Sarawak is sticking to its formula that the special annual grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution should be based on the federal government’s annual revenue from the state.

In stating this, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state has submitted to the federal government the formula for the annual special grant.

Abang Johari said he understood from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof that the formula proposed by the state is still being discussed by the federal government.

“Although it seems that they have their own formula but we stick to our formula because it is fairer to Sarawak and the federal government,” he said after attending Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas’ Christmas open house here today.

Abang Johari said the formula is one of the matters pertaining to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) submitted by the state government to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for consideration.

“We know that for example we have stamp duty tax is collected by the federal government even though the transaction is based on our land and the land is Sarawak’s asset.

“I hope that they can understand the rationalisation of our formula which I see is fair to the federal government and our state on the revenue obtained by the federal government from Sarawak.”

Yesterday, Fadillah said the government will announce several matters that have been agreed on regarding MA63 on Jan 4.

He said the MA63 technical committee was examining and finalising a number of matters, including the delegation of authority to agencies such as the Public Works Department and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

On Dec 5, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Fadillah would focus on Sabah and Sarawak affairs, especially on matters related to MA63.

Fadillah will also play a role in ensuring that the economic gap between the people in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak will be reduced through measures to be taken to address the issue.