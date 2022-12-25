Rise in number of flood victims in Sabah while Kelantan, Terengganu decreases

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 25): The number of flood victims in Sabah continues to rise as of 8 am today, while in Kelantan and Terengganu the number has dropped and in Perak, as well as Sarawak, it remained unchanged since last night.

In SABAH, the Secretariat for the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said that the number of flood victims evacuated in Kota Belud increased to 212 people, involving 77 families, this morning from 150 people (49 families) last night.

A new relief centre (PPS) was opened at Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan to accommodate 62 victims from 28 families, while at the PPS at Dewan Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Chung Hwa, the number of victims remained at 150 people involving 49 families.

For the high tide phenomenon, Sandakan became the latest district to be affected with a total of 162 victims from 29 families, mostly from water villages, evacuated to a PPS.

The phenomenon also saw a total of 721 victims from 163 families evacuated to six PPS in Pitas, while 54 victims from 15 families were evacuated to a PPS in Kota Kinabalu, bringing the total number of victims to 937 people (207 families).

Meanwhile, in Terengganu, the state’s JPBN secretariat, in a statement, stated that there were still 6,356 flood victims, involving 1,651 families, at the 44 PPS in the seven flood-affected districts, namely Besut, Dungun, Marang, Hulu Terengganu, Setiu and Kuala Nerus.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims has dropped to 12,786 people (4,393 families) as of 8am today, from 12,830 people (4,405 families) last night.

The evacuees are being accommodated at two PPS in Pasir Mas and Tumpat.

In Perak, the JPBN Secretariat stated that the number of flood victims remained at 75 people (19 families) and they are at two PPS, namely at Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abd Rahman Talib (SMART) and at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Tiang Darat, Bagan Datuk.

There is also no change in the number of flood victims in Sarawak this morning, with 1,424 victims (381 families) at 16 PPS since 11pm yesterday. – Bernama