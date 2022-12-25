Taib: Unity reinforces Sarawakians to overcome all challenges together

KUCHING (Dec 25): The strong unity and harmony among the people of Sarawak continue to strengthen the state in facing various challenges and competitions at the global level, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

In stating this in his Christmas message, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud also stressed about the importance of upholding these elements.

Adding on, he said the people of Sarawak should be proud because the peace and harmony that they had been enjoying all this while were the result of tolerance and mutual trust among the people of various races, cultures and religions.

“We are grateful to the Sarawak state government and also to the volunteer bodies including individuals who have generously extended their help to those in need, regardless of religion and race, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This shows that our people are individuals who care about unity and harmony, and care about helping one another.

“In this regard, the Sarawak government has given as much as RM6.7 billion via nine packages of Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS),” he said in his message released yesterday.

According to the Head of State, the Sarawak government had launched the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), aimed at providing clear direction and objective towards the goal of becoming a developed state by 2030.

Taib also called upon all fellow Sarawakians to continue ‘working hard and working together’ to achieve the aspired success in PCDS 2030.

He also expressed his gratitude to all the frontline workers, from government agencies and non-government organisations (NGOs), for their commitment, efficiency and efforts in dealing with Covid-19 in Sarawak.

“We are aware of and understand the challenges they faced during the pandemic, in ensuring the safety and well-being of the people.

“We respect all their efforts, and I thank them all.”

Taib also described the celebrations and festivities this year as ‘opportunities’ for many Sarawakians to return to their hometowns, reunite with their loved ones and celebrate the festive season with their communities.

“It is expected that with the improving situation, many should be able to return to their hometowns and be with their families.

“Nonetheless, we still need to be cautious during the celebrations as we are still under the endemic phase of Covid-19,” he reminded.