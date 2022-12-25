To battle crime, 18 Batu Kawah locations to get CCTV surveillance

KUCHING (Dec 25): The installation of close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at 18 strategic locations in Batu Kawah constituency will ensure the area is under surveillance around the clock to improve security and safety.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the works will be completed in the next few months.

He said that planning for the project began in 2021, and through the open tender process, the selected contractor has received its letter of appointment and has started works at the installation site.

“Under the Kuching Smart City Initiative, Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government will collaborate with the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) to install 800 CCTVs in 200 strategic locations in four local council areas,” Dr Sim said in a statement yesterday.

Batu Kawah locations to be installed with the CCTVs are the Kuching City Mall Commercial Centre A/B, Taman Desa Wira A/B, Emart Batu Kawa Commercial Centre A/B, nearby area of Emart Commercial Centre, Batu Kawah New Township A-E, Batu Kawah New Township market, BK Square shoplot, Batu Kawah Bazaar (Old Town and Waterfront), 38 shop lots at Batu Kawa Commercial Centre, and Taman Sri Moyan.

The Batu Kawah assemblyman said the installation of the CCTV systems would strengthen and improve the security and safety of the public.

The project would cover the jurisdictions of four local councils in the southern region – namely Kuching South City Council (MBKS) with 317 CCTVs in 80 locations; Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) with 310 CCTVs in 80 locations; Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) with 119 CCTVs in 30 locations; and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) with 79 CCTVs in 20 locations.

“More than 800 CCTVs would be installed in 200 strategic locations in Greater Kuching, especially in most densely populated areas with high traffic flow,” said Dr Sim.

Dr Sim added, all CCTV systems will operate 24 hours a day, and the data will be fed to the SMA integrated operations centre so that local councils, police, and other government agencies can take appropriate action according to the situation.