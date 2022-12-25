Uggah: 77 areas in Sarawak at high risk of soil erosion

KUCHING (Dec 25): Sarawak has 77 areas that are at high risk of soil erosion, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today said.

In view of this, Uggah said he had instructed all divisional engineers in the state to discuss with the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) which had indicated the risk, to conduct an investigation on the identified areas.

“The Fire and Rescue department has identified 77 areas that have this high erosion risk and I have ordered all engineers in Sarawak to discuss with the fire department to identify and study the area.

“And then, we will decide whether preemptive measures should be taken to avoid causing problems. We will also inform the local residents of the risk and will warn them,” he said after hosting a Christmas open house at his residence in BDC here today.

Uggah, who is also Infrastructure Minister, also said that the Public Work Department (JKR) has reactivated its emergency team to be on full alert to do repair works on the infrastructures affected by the floods.

“Similarly, we are preparing because there are several places where there is a flood, roads can break, bridges break so our JKR team are now on full alert 24 hours seven days a week to prepare broken bridges and roads.

“The media has a lot of complaints from the northern zone, so it really pays attention. So my department is doing its very best to ensure any infrastructure that is damaged is repaired as soon as possible,” he added.

Uggah who is also the chairman of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), said the operation room has also been reactivated since Dec 23 to be in full alert mode to monitor the recent flood situation.

He also appealed that the division-level and district-level committees to be on full alert mode until the end of February next year.